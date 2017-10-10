Physics Team Lead

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting opportunity for a Physics Team Leader to join a successful tier 2 nuclear company based in Warrington.



The post-holder will be a member of the Physics team within Characterization Division, having a strong focus on end-customer needs, involving front-line customer support, performing specialist radiometric measurements at customer sites, especially Sellafield and LLWR, and consultancy services. Travel to various sites (UK and abroad) may be required. The postholder is expected to be based in Warrington but will also work closely with team members in the West Cumbria office.



Key Responsibilities



* Act as technical contact for customers, for physics front-line support issues relating to Sellafield and LLWR Ltd NDA systems.

* Ensure that all assigned physics Services tasks and projects are performed in accordance with the customer contract requirements and internal QA standards and procedures, and that adequate QA records are kept.

* Act as Team Lead for Physics Team members based in West Cumbria - monitor and review the performance of Seascale-based team members and identifying and encouraging training where appropriate.

* Act as Technical Lead, Physicist or Measurement Engineer for assigned radiometric Services projects.

* Produce or assist in the preparation of technical documentation including System Definition Documents, Test Specifications, Safety documents, Calibration documents, Physics analysis Reports, Quality Procedures, conference papers.

* Liaise with the physics and projects teams and contribute to the design, development and commissioning of NDA systems, as required for assigned projects.

* Assist with preparation of tender submissions and proposals for Services and other projects, as required.

* Assist with development of new radiometric techniques by participating in internal and international development activities.

* Attend customer project meetings and other stakeholder meetings to represent the company.

* Present technical projects at conferences, internal meetings, customer sales - related events.



The Company:

Our Client is one of the UK's leading suppliers of instrumentation for a diverse range of applications in the nuclear industry.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Physics or Applied Physics Degree or equivalent

* Working knowledge of radiation measurement techniques including gamma spectroscopy detectors and systems, and neutron counting techniques.

* Good interpersonal skills - with some experience in a team leader/technical leader role

* Practical experience of solving radiometric assay problems using laboratory equipment.

* Knowledge / experience of nuclear reactor physics / fuel cycles, or radioactive waste management practices and regulations, would be an advantage.

* Comfortable with using numerical analysis techniques, programming, spreadsheets.

* Knowledge of radiation transport modelling using codes such as MCNPX.

* Practical experience of applying NDA physics techniques to design and/or operation of plant based systems, and solving radiometric assay problems.

* Experience of working on nuclear licensed sites, especially Sellafield, would be an advantage.

* Strong verbal and written communication



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* SC-cleared (preferably DV-cleared)





About Fircroft:

