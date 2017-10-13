Pipe Stress Engineer - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
Leap29
Location
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
618440
Posted on
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 9:33am
About the Role:My Client is an international engineering company who are actively searching a Pipe Stress Engineer to support on a FEED project and complete calculations
The Pipe Stress Engineer will be required to:
Use Ceasar II confidently
Previously worked on modification and revamp projects
Worked on Chemical/ Petrochemical projects
Previously worked in the Netherlands
Have a valid VCA certificate
Mobilizes with short notice to Rotterdam
Candidates with the above experiences will only be considered
