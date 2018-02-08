About the Role:

Our client is looking for a role of pipeline Engineer based in Dubai.

Job Purpose

The Pipeline Engineer shall provide an effective service in the areas related to Pipelines Engineering. The candidate shall participate in concept, front end engineering design (FEED), and detailed design and analyses of pipelines. Moreover, The candidate shall provide ongoing support to the business in operational, projects, and asset integrity activities

The Pipeline Engineer works under the supervision and guidance of the Lead Pipelines Engineer. The position is based in the Client Main Office Building with frequent visit to offshore facilities and project vessels.

Key Result Areas (Key Accountabilities)

Assist in development of strategies for pipeline replacement campaigns based on inspection results, available budget, and risk assessments of threats due to pipeline anomalies such as production / safety / environmental impacts.

Assist in development of pipeline protection and life extension strategies based on chemicals management, pipeline modelling, and inspection results.

Perform Fit-For Service assessment of pipelines / riser based on available inspection results and arrive set of safe operating parameters.

Assist Pipeline Technical Authority (TA) in preparing Scope of Work, Material Take-off (MTO), Datasheets, Material Requisition and Technical Bid Evaluation of various pipeline materials required for Pipeline projects.

Assist Pipeline TA in all project phases of subsea pipeline projects including coordination of the design contractor, coordination of construction, commissioning and handover activities.

Manage pipeline studies carried out by external consultancies and provide design support to Client Engineering and Integrity Department.

Ensure the integrity of engineering designs prepared in- house and by external design consultants in accordance with the agreed overall executing / contracting strategy through regular review and audit.

Assist Pipeline TA in preparation of cost estimates.

Carry out pipeline design activities such Pipeline Wall Thickness, On-bottom Stability Analysis, Cathodic Protection Design, Riser / Spool tie-in analysis etc.

Perform conceptual studies required for new pipeline projects and brownfield modifications.

Educational Qualifications:

Engineering degree in Mechanical or Civil or Equivalent.

Experience Profile:

Minimum 7 (seven) years engineering experience, the majority of which will have been spent in a pipeline design / project related capacity on medium to large offshore facilities.

