About the Role:

Our client is looking for a Pipeline Engineer (Integration Projects) in Qatar.

Accountabilities

Ensure that the assigned projects tasks are well managed as per the statement of requirement, Client specifications and contractual requirements,

Ensure that the projects are executed in accordance with the organization's safety regulations, with quality conformance and within schedule,

Deliver a high quality engineering dossier for FEED and future detailed engineering phases,

Ensure efficient communication with all other Client engineering and functional team members, Provide thorough and efficient engineering documentation review, comments and follow-up, Follow-u of internal technical reviews project reviews, etc.

Context and Environment

Major Projects involve the development of new offshore platforms and installation of subsea pipelines, all these activities could be executed across several international sites. Projects will require complex interfaces with other entities of CLIENT.

Engineering development should take place in Doha Qatar,

Possibility of multi le worldwide missions to follow- engineering development with various contractors.

Activities

Promote & comply with applicable safety instructions and other Client HSE procedures in all activities, Carry out work in compliance with Client values and policies, relevant laws and regulations, agreed Client priorities and objectives, Client standards and procedures and good industry practices,

Check the quality and consistency of the received engineering documentation, being imported in PRODOM Project, from incumbent operator related to pipelines scope,

Assist Planning & Development team members in addressing the pipeline integrity concerns and queries, defining debottlenecking requirements and finalizing pre-FEED, Follow-up of internal technical reviews (Project reviews, etc.),

Prepare detailed scope of work for pipelines covering FEED and EPCf, all in line with Pre-FEED and Statement of Requirements,

Ensure consistency in various tender documentations (FEED & EPCI) and deliverables & ITT documents, Participate in the technical analysis of offers (FEED and EPCI), make recommendations as per best technical terms and assist in vendor selection,

Oversee, during FEED & EPCI execution, all aspects of the pipeline and pipeline components basic and detailed design and ensure compliance with the Client standards, the relevant international reference design codes and required level of quality and safety applicable to this project,

Check the quality of the engineering documents prepared by the Contractor(s), and to comment and/or approve via EDMS (PRODOM) promptly, in accordance with contract procedures and requirements. Check the incorporation of such comments by the Contractor(s),

Provide input to design solutions & strategy related to brownfield tie-ins scope,

Provide input to optimise the offshore pipe laying execution,

Identify potential deviations from the Client referential and report these to the management for final decision on whether or not to implement,

Ensure close coordination with other disciplines on all engineering, constructability & operational matters,

Ensure that relevant feedback from previous similar projects are considered in the design performance,

Participate actively in technical decision making, in meetings with potential contractors and vendors,

Participate in weekly and monthly meetings with Contractors, and in specific ad hoc meetings as required by management and compile detailed progress reports to management,

Provide responses to technical queries and provide support for deviation requests related to pipeline scope issues,

Work in close collaboration with Major Project Integration team members,

Participate in HAZID/ HAZOP/ Project reviews sessions with CLIENTs Contractors and vendor teams and provide technical answers and clarifications,

Provide support for installation engineering and analysis where required,

Perform quality checks of the pipeline engineering deliverables for Final Documentation

Qualification and experience required

Engineering degree from a recognized University in the discipline.

Senior engineer with a good level of technical understanding of all relevant technical disciplines, with at least 10 years' experience of pipeline engineering on offshore oil & gas projects. Knowledge of relevant codes and standards

H2S OPITO and T-BOSIET trainings

Fluency in English (speaking and writing) with good communication skills Computer literate.

Strong leadership skills and good communication skills.

Ability to work on projects in a complex and multicultural environment.

Good analytical skills.

