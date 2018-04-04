Pipeline Facilities Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS Evaluate and comment on discipline engineering work performed

both internally and by Contractors and sub-contractors to ensure that work is being

executed in accordance with Company specifications, company standards, and

regulatory requirements. Facilitates effective execution of discipline engineering and

design routines that align with the team's goals, objectives, and procedures. Assures

accurate and timely communication among the team and other company Functions on

discipline engineering activities, progress, and issues. In addition to technical ability,

they should demonstrate sound communication, facilitation, and interpersonal skills.

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES Facilitate and coordinate discipline engineering

technical work products * Coordination and communication of various issues among

the company's and contractor's engineering team that affect the discipline engineering

design, safety, and regulatory compliance of the work * Evaluate / comment work

performed by the Contractor and sub-contractors to insure that the work is being

executed in accordance with Company specifications, standards, and regulatory

requirements. Includes review of discipline design drawings and documents * Identify

and assess deviations to Contract Technical Specifications and regulatory

requirements; ensure that such deviations will be processed according to Company

procedures; maintains Deviation Control Log. * Steward discipline engineering queries

from the Contractor and sub-contractors as well as technical information requests *

Keep Lead Engineer or Engineering Manager informed of discipline engineering

progress, deviations, and execution concerns * Participate in discipline engineering

reviews at Contractor's and subcontractor's locations * Drives and promotes capital

efficiency in engineering design * Support internal engineering general interest or

Global Practice initiatives as requested by Supervisor SKILLS AND

QUALIFICATIONS * 10+ years of closely related professional experience * Bachelors

degree in Engineering within discipline or equivalent professional experience * Broad

and extensive knowledge of discipline design standards, specifications, codes, and

appropriate safety criteria * Ability to adapt to tight deadlines, heavy workloads, and

frequent changes in priorities * Proficient in Microsoft Office suite of software

programs * Read, write, and speak fluent English, especially as it applies to technical

and business communications



