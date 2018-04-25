Pipeline Project Engineer

About the Role:

Design materials, structures, and systems while considering the limitations imposed by practicality, regulation, safety, and cost.

Conduct feasibly studies, resource requirements both people and materials and setting standards for both operating and development activities.

Responsible for general engineering support for capital projects for oil and natural gas facilities.

Requires general to mature engineering knowledge while managing deviations from standard methods while more senior individuals will manage the coordination of difficult and impactful assignments by utilizing new approaches to come up with solutions to unusual problems and resolving most conflicts.



Provide day to day support in the area of engineering for all projects; develop and maintain structural, systems and controls and or other engineering specifications, procedures and directives; participate in pre-production meetings for pipe, fittings, flanges, valves, pressure vessels; participate in materials testing programs and research and development.



