Pipelines & Subsea Engineer - Decommissioning

About the Role:





Key Responsibilities:



- Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of project work

- Ensure decommissioning activities are documented via the management of change (MOC) process

- Provide operational support at planning and execution phases of diving and ROV work scopes

- Review dive programs

- Support the design of lift plans for removal of subsea items

- Engineer the adequate preparatory works (inclusive of but not limited to flushing and cleaning) of subsea equipment and support their implementation

- Engineer the safe removal of redundant subsea items when required

- Manage marine support contractor ensuring bridging documentation validity and accuracy

- Review marine support contractor tenders ensuring project costs remain low without compromising safety performance

- Support the decommissioning compliance team in the search of the most appropriate decommissioning strategy for subsea items and its implementation

- Support the preparation of COMOPS / decommissioning regulatory documentation

- Continual development of methodologies / strategies

- Manage design engineering contractors where required & provide operational interface to platforms and facilities as necessary

- Prepare scope of works / RFQ / ITT documentation and support procurement process

- Carry out cost estimates for forthcoming decommissioning projects and provide inputs for the AFE documentation

- Project manage / site manage offshore activities where appropriate

- Work closely with the wells P&A team to create work schedules and ensure efficient operations

- Liaise with PUK drilling department to ensure pipeline clean-up / removal is efficiently planned to coincide with subsea well decommissioning



Environmental:

- Assist with permits, licences , approvals, notifications and consents

- Input into decommissioning Environmental Assessments

- Input into decommissioning and project comparative assessments

- Participate in the development and validation of a subsea decommissioning strategy

- Safety Critical Tasks:

- Compliance (HSE) - Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of decommissioning. Responsible for discipline-specific compliance as defined by safety critical element performance standards and input and review in COMOPS performance standards.

- Risk Management - Understand and manage decommissioning engineering activities at operational locations to ensure that Perenco UK are not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk/benefit analysis is carried out. Attend and input into HAZID/HAZOP/TRM/SIMOPS work scopes for all COMOPS and decommissioning activities

Management of change (MOC) - With a good understanding of the management of change process and based on operational expertise, provide technical review of MOC. This requires judgement to ensure asset operational integrity and other required SCE are adequately maintained as per decommissioning requirements.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

5 years subsea and/or mechanical engineering preferred, alternative relevant experience will be considered

Process engineering & topside operations experience is a plus

Knowledge of engineering, project management principles, planning, logistics and relevant legislation

Degree qualified engineer or equivalent experience in the oil and gas industry

Offshore experience of marine/subsea operations

Personal Attributes:

Ability to facilitate change where the tasks are complex, unclear or uncertain. She/he will be keen and have a can do attitude, bringing new ideas and being ready to challenge the system in the interest of PUK.



