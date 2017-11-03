Piping Designer - Antwerp, Belgium

Company
Leap29
Location
Antwerpen
Salary
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
619761
Posted on
Friday, November 3, 2017 - 5:37am
About the Role:Due to resource constraints, our client is looking for a Piping Designer who will deliver the Piping Design for the various projects using AutoCad plant 3D
The candidate must have enough experience and autonomy to be able to:
• Understand the scope of piping design
• manage the associated piping workload / planning
• report issues / needs
Main activities expected from the Piping candidate:
• Conduct necessary fieldwork including walk downs of current systems, locate tie-ins and measuring.
• Perform with civil or structural to assure suitable flexibility and assist piping systems.
• Complete isometric drawings, pipe supports drawings, and piping layout as needed.
• Check piping design drawing of vendor shop.
• Review project parameters related to piping requirements.
• Develop preliminary & final Bills of Materials with respect to piping design.
• Interpret and administer various Pipe Material and options.
• Participate to project meetings and provide piping progress.
• Prepare package for piping installation (labor contracts)
• Write specifications for special piping items Inquiry and Order
It is a long term contract based in Antwerp. Please feel free to apply if you areinterested on the link below
