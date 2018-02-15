About the Role:
The Role:
Long-term contract opportunity to work in the nuclear sector. No nuclear experience is required but applicants should have experience in a highly regulated sector and in designing to ASME III codes.
Piping Engineer role overview:
*The Engineer is principally a hands-on design based role with a degree of team leadership within discipline
*Delivery of all discipline design and engineering to meet the requirements of the Concept Design Review & Preliminary Design Review Gate
*Engineers are the main interface between senior management and hands-on design
*Prepare supporting design calculations and specifications to substantiate design
Key responsibilities as a Piping Engineer:
*Development of designs to satisfy technical specifications, in liaison with client and project team
*Check standard design calculations of designers and other engineers within the team
*Actively contribute to design reviews, safety reviews (Risk Assessments and HAZOP's)
*Produce design documentation throughout the design process
*Ensure quality and delivery of design documentation throughout the design phases
*Compliance with safety and statutory regulations (e.g. CDM; CE etc)
*Develop cost effective technical solutions
*Design delivery in discipline specific area through conceptual; preliminary and detail design phases
*Normally manage a project involving a team of up to 3 engineering staff.
*Maybe responsible for managing project subcontracts
*Supervises support staff
The Company:
A leading international engineering, project management and services provider to the highly regulated nuclear, defence, oil & gas, and science & research industries.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Minimum HNC qualification or equivalent gained within a relevant area of the discipline
* >5 Years' experience in the role of design of process within a highly regulated industry e.g. defence, oil & gas, nuclear, pharmaceutical…
* Experience designing to ASME III standards e.g. producing layouts, caps, specs, materials etc.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Relevant degree and memberships
* Expertise in the nuclear industry
* Supervisory experience of design teams
* Experience in Inspection, Installation, Commissioning
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.