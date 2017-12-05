Piping Expert

About the Role:

The Role:

* Operation Piping experience within the Petrochemical industry.

* Good knowledge and experience of when and how to inspection of pipes.

* Should be aware of all the inspection strategies for new and old pipes.

* Will be working as an interface to integrity and corrosion.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* A minimum of 10 years experience in Piping within the Petrochemical industry is desired.

* A degree in Mechanical or other relevant discipline is desired.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

About Fircroft:

