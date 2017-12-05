Piping Expert

About the Role:
The Role:
* Operation Piping experience within the Petrochemical industry.
* Good knowledge and experience of when and how to inspection of pipes.
* Should be aware of all the inspection strategies for new and old pipes.
* Will be working as an interface to integrity and corrosion.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* A minimum of 10 years experience in Piping within the Petrochemical industry is desired.
* A degree in Mechanical or other relevant discipline is desired.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
About Fircroft:
