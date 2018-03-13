About the Role:
WorleyParsons are currently recruiting for Piping Foreman for a 12 month fixed term contract.
The key elements of this position will be to deliver a high quality, consistent and competent Piping Supervisory construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures whilst supporting the overall delivery of company goals and schedule. Additionally, the successful candidate will ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment.
Key aims and objectives:
* Supervision and co-ordination of pipefitters and materials
* To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications
* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the piping/assembly workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.
* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team
* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner
* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner
* Completion of probationary evaluations and assessments in accordance with WorleyParsons competency assurance system, CDCA
* Participate and contribute to WorleyParsons Emergency Response procedure and process
* Participate and contribute in WorleyParsons nationalisation/personnel development programmes
All candidates should hold the following Qualifications & certification:
* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical
* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent
* WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.
* City and Guilds in plumbing, pipework fabrication and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade
Ideally, candidates will also have the following certification:
* Manual Handling
* Assessor/verifier qualifications
* ISSOW
* ONC in an Engineering related subject
* TMJI10 & 11 (to be completed as post mobilisation on a 3 yearly refresher on a project specific basis)
Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:
* Demonstrable experience as a pipe fitter
* Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in a piping role
* Demonstrable offshore experience as a piping foreman.
Competencies:
* Ability to communicate effectively with team members
* Demonstrable commitment to safety, able to demonstrate a high level of understanding of HSE safe working practises, procedures and their implementation
* Flexibility, able to adapt and comply with Company/Client requirements.
* Ability to work with, interact with other disciplines
* Confident, ability to work on own initiative
* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment
* Ability to supervise work activities
* Ability to supervise efficient use of resources
* Safe working - commitment to safe working practices ensuring that all workscopes are completed in a safe manner at all times
* Ability to deliver quality "toolbox talks"
* Ability to read/understand procedures/specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to the piping workscope.
* Ability to complete the certification requirements as applicable to the piping workscope.