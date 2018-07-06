About the Role:

Job Title: Piping Foreman

Ref No: 2018-11388

Location: Barrow-In-Furness

Project: Spirit Energy

Duration: 5 Months

WorleyParsons are recruiting for a Piping Foreman for 5 months.

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent* Amec mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.* City and Guilds in plumbing, pipework fabrication and assembly or NVQ level 3 in associated trade* CCNSG safety passport

Desirable:

* Manual Handling* Assessor/verifier qualifications* ISSOW* ONC in an Engineering related subject* TMJI10 & 11 (to be completed as post mobilisation on a 3 yearly refresher on a project specific basis)

Experience

Essential:

* Demonstrable experience as a pipe fitter* Demonstrable experience in a supervisory/foreman position in a piping role

Desirable:



* Demonstrable experience as a piping foreman.

Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills

* Ability to communicate effectively with team members* Demonstrable commitment to safety* Flexibility, able to adapt and comply with Company/Client requirements.* Ability to work with, interact with other disciplines* Confident, ability to work on own initiative.* Ability to work in a multi-cultural environment* Has a desire to learn and develop within the role

Competencies - Generic

* Ability to supervise work activities* Ability to demonstrate a high level of understanding of HSE safe working practises, procedures and their implementation* Ability to supervise efficient use of resources* Ability to maintain record keeping systems* Safe working - commitment to safe working practices ensuring that all workscopes are completed in a safe manner at all times.* Ability to deliver quality "toolbox talks"

Competencies - Technical

* Ability to read/understand procedures/specifications/drawings/etc in particular those pertaining to the piping workscope.* Ability to complete the certification requirements as applicable to the piping workscope.