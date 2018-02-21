Piping General Foreman

Company
WorleyParsons
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
635353
Posted on
Wednesday, February 21, 2018 - 8:54am
About the Role:
Purpose / Role
To provide safe and effective supervision in line with Company Procedures ensuring that the workscope is completed in line with the Project and schedule requirements.
Key Aims and Objectives
* To co-ordinate and supervise foremen/ labour
* To ensure safety procedures are adhered to
* To ensure the highest quality of workmanship
Prime Responsibilities and Duties
* Plan & control work activities
* Supervise team
* Maintain records
* Deliver Tool Box Talks
* Conduct Meetings
* Manage resources
* Ensure PTW system adhered to
* Ensure time writing for discipline teams is accurate and completed on time
* Ensure all systems are built as detailed in the workpacks
* Ensure job cards are completed and accurate progress reported
* Completion of probationary evaluations and assessments in accordance with WorleyParsons' competency assurance system, CDCA.
Allied Occasional Duties
* Participate and contribute to WorleyParsons Emergency Response process and procedure.
* Participate and contribute to WorleyParsons Emergency development and training programmes.
Key Internal Interfaces
* Construction Manager
* Construction Superintendent
* Project Engineers
* Discipline Engineers
Key External Interfaces
* Client management
* Client supervision
* WorleyParsons and Client Subcontractors
* Vendors and Specialists
Qualifications/Training
Essential:
* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical
* 4-year apprenticeship or level 2 NVQ equivalent
* ONC in an engineering discipline or City and Guilds in a related trade or an NVQ level 3 in a related trade
* WorleyParsons' Mandatory Training, Induction/RA/Etc
* Trade background
Desirable:
* S.S.O.W
* COSHH
* Management NVQ Level 3
* TMJI10 & 11 (to be completed as post mobilisation on a 3-yearly refresher on a project specific basis)
* Manual Handling
* Assessor/verifier qualifications
* Accident/Incident investigation
Experience
Essential:
* Demonstrable experience in the role of general foreman or similar supervisory role
* Pipefitting background
Desirable:
* Demonstrable offshore experience
Personal Qualities, Aptitudes and Skills
* English - basic essential
* Ability to effectively manage resources
* Ability to effectively supervise combined piping/mechanical/plating teams
* Ability to lead the team
* Ability to maintain records
* Ability to ensure all systems are built as detailed in the construction workpacks
* Time writing and keeping accurate records
* Ability to manage jobcards and report accurate progress
* Ability to work the plan
* Ability to manage certification documentation.
Competencies - Generic
* Ability to supervise work activities
* Ability to supervise the performance of teams
* Ability to manage efficient use of resources
* Possesses good leadership qualities
* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times.
* Possesses extensive trade and industry knowledge
Competencies - Technical
* Can demonstrate a high standard in execution and completion of tasks associated with the role of General Foreman as defined in the associated job specification
* Can demonstrate the ability to read, interpret and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc
* Can demonstrate the ability to deliver project work scopes to the required/specified project/industry standards.
Competencies - Project / Department Specific
To be completed by Project prior to requisitioning
