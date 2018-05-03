Piping Hook up - Paris, France

Company Leap29 Location Paris-l'Hôpital Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 641402 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is a large Subsea company who are looking for additional support in their projects. They are currently searching a Piping hook up engineer for a project in Nigeria for a 6 month renewable contract.



The Hook up engineer needs to have experience in the following:

Piping hook up preparation

On Brownfield projects

Design of piping

Installation project experience

Knowledge of Autocad2D in the subsea industry



You will be required to be based in France for a short period before you mobilise to Nigeria on a rotation is 10/3. Whilst offshore you will be able to have a rotation 4/4



If you feel you are suitable for this position, please feel free to apply

