Piping Hook up - Paris, France

About the Role:My Client is a large Subsea company who are looking for additional support in their projects. They are currently searching a Piping hook up engineer for a project in Nigeria for a 6 month renewable contract.
The Hook up engineer needs to have experience in the following:
Piping hook up preparation
On Brownfield projects
Design of piping
Installation project experience
Knowledge of Autocad2D in the subsea industry
You will be required to be based in France for a short period before you mobilise to Nigeria on a rotation is 10/3. Whilst offshore you will be able to have a rotation 4/4
If you feel you are suitable for this position, please feel free to apply
