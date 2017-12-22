About the Role:

The Role:

- Manage development of market area demand and supply chain planning & analysis, preparation of annual business plan & regular performance analysis & reporting.

- Assist Line Organization to improve regional ROCE performance by fully utilizing process and information systems to reduce Lubricant's capital (infrastructure & inventory), and cost.

- Responsible for the development and deployment of standardized global supply chain processes in key areas e.g. manufacturing and demand management, SAP-APO deployment.

- Support Capital Project expansion, lead capacity planning exercises, and collaboration with FL and SC Operations to develop demand and supply balanced models of production, distribution, etc.

Role and Responsibility,

- Accountable for market area demand and supply chain planning activities across the defined geographic scope. Uses a combination of Equity and Contract plant supply sources (across the network) to meet the projected demand. Work with in-country area demand and supply planners and production schedulers to optimize the supply source point.

- Leads supply chain efforts to optimize product demand, raw material requirement and finished product inventory. Establishes and maintains performance metrics focusing on lower working capital, higher average inventory turns and lower Days On Hand Inventory across the network. Provides recommendation on product sourcing that will lead to an overall lower unit product cost for the enterprise.

- Responsible for developing operational plans and for project management activities of products and procurement sourcing strategy implementation. Responsible for scoping change requirements for new finished products blending and raw materials introduction/changeover, logistics and transportation and network optimization impact. Provides primary market area Supply Chain point of contact between Global Planning team, Product Line Management, Logistics and Procurement for strategy implementation.

- Responsible for supervising the in-country planners for the respective market areas, ensuring demand and supply planning and related tools capability are in place to support business growth in the region. Develops a strong working relationship with SC Managers and ABM's for the respective Market Areas.

- Provide guidance in demand and supply planning, LSC processes to AP-PAK planning team.

- Lead the Market Area/Regional Supply Review Meeting and work collaboratively using Sales and Operating Planning process throughout the whole Lubricants organization in order to enhance the focus on opportunities with greatest impact in region.

- Participates on regional teams requiring expertise and global supply chain teams responsible for evolving of most efficient and flexible lubricants manufacturing & distribution system in the world.

- Continuously learns and applies best practices in supply planning & inventory control to minimize costs while ensuring timely delivery.

Promotes innovative and aggressive thinking within the team to continually drive down unit product cost and consolidate the network.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Minimum Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration or Supply Chain Management. Master's Degree in Supply Chain Management is preferable

- At least 7 - 10 years of direct experience in supply chain management in the large manufacturing or FMCG industry

- Strong planning & S&OP skills and experiences

- Good leadership and supervisory skills

- Excellent communication skills in both Thai and English (writing, speaking, listening and reading) in particular with the local, regional and global key senior/management stakeholders in Sales, Marketing, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Logistics etc. TOEIC Assessment Score at least 750.

- Strong project management skills

- Business acumen preferably in lubricants, oil and gas products

- Collaboration skills and teamwork focus



