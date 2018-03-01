Planner/Buyer

Fircroft
United States,North America
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
636138
Thursday, March 1, 2018 - 7:58am
About the Role:

The Role:
Minimum 3-5 years planning/scheduling and procuring experience with a manufacturing prototype industry.

Must have:
Strong negotiation skills and experience
A technical understanding of composite manufacturing/production and complex machined parts.
Ability to read and interpret Engineering drawings and requirements with Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerance (GD&T).
Knowledge of raw materials, pre and post processing, along with coatings, plating, and other finishing standards.
Prior knowledge of prototype/production CNC Machine, castings, and treatment processes.
Knowledge of Quality Cost Delivery and Development (QCDD).
Experience in interpreting, analyzing, and processing Engineering Change Notices (ECN's).

