Planner/Buyer

About the Role:

The Role:

Minimum 3-5 years planning/scheduling and procuring experience with a manufacturing prototype industry.



Must have:

Strong negotiation skills and experience

A technical understanding of composite manufacturing/production and complex machined parts.

Ability to read and interpret Engineering drawings and requirements with Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerance (GD&T).

Knowledge of raw materials, pre and post processing, along with coatings, plating, and other finishing standards.

Prior knowledge of prototype/production CNC Machine, castings, and treatment processes.

Knowledge of Quality Cost Delivery and Development (QCDD).

Experience in interpreting, analyzing, and processing Engineering Change Notices (ECN's).



About Fircroft:

