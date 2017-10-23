About the Role:

Reporting directly to the Planning Team Lead this is a great opportunity to join the onshore planning team at Perenco UK. The Planning & Delivery support team member will be responsible for ensuring that all work scopes are ready for execution within the 2 week window for our Offshore Operations. The successful individual will liaise closely with both onshore and offshore team members and provide a crucial link to operational planning.



Key responsibilities include:



? Complete plan progress and ATS updates from the weekend

? Update plan inclusive of progress and rescheduling of activities within the active window

? ATS editor for all core crew details/rota changes, vendor details and mobilisation dates

? Collation of core crew maintenance work schedules

? Tracking materials ensuring availability and readiness for shipment

? Resolve slippage issues in the plan in conjunction with the relevant Asset Planner

? Liaison with other departments and offshore management to ensure efficiency in delivering Asset plans

? Attendance offshore as and when requested

? Attendance at fortnightly Asset Planning Meeting



Personal Qualities



? Independent and resourceful

? Excellent communication skills

? Flexible attitude to work

? Team Player

? Analytical



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications/Experience



? Proven experience of planning/scheduling using Primavera P6

? Accurate and methodical work ethic

? Excellent organisation and coordination skills

? Oil & Gas experience

? BOSIET & MIST certified

? Familiarity with Maximo maintenance system



