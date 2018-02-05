About the Role:

The Role:

Reporting directly to the Planning Team Lead this is a great opportunity to join the onshore planning team. The Planning & Delivery support team member will be responsible for ensuring that all work scopes are ready for execution within the short term window for our Offshore operations, as well as supporting longer term planning requirements as needed. The successful individual will liaise closely with both onshore and offshore team members and provide a crucial link to operational planning.



Key responsibilities include:



? - Complete plan progress/amendments and Attendance Tracking System (ATS) updates from the weekend

? - Update plan inclusive of progress and rescheduling of activities within the active window

? - ATS editor for all core crew details/rota changes, vendor details and mobilisation dates

? - Collation of core crew maintenance work activities

? - Tracking materials ensuring availability and readiness for shipment

? - Resolve slippage issues in the plan in conjunction with the relevant Asset Planner

? - Liaison with other Perenco departments and offshore management to ensure efficiency in delivering Asset plans

? - Attendance at Asset Planning Meetings

? - Office based but attendance offshore as required



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications/Experience:



? - Graduate/equivalent education and/or relevant Oil & Gas experience

? - Strong computer skills, with experience of planning/scheduling using MS Project or Primavera P6 desirable

? - Familiarity with other Industry systems, Maximo, SAP, beneficial



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.