Planning Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

The primary purpose of this role is to be responsible for the planning and scheduling of normal Weekly Maintenance work and Outage work, consistent with meeting production requirements and maintaining legislative compliance.



Successful contribution & work experience in an engineering or maintenance environment. To include experience of:

Maintenance & contract management.

Outage management.

Operations interface, policies & procedures.

Legislative, best practice standards & insurance compliance.

Experience of working cross functionally delivering policies, initiatives & compliance with company & legislative requirements.

Experience and practical use of Computerised Maintenance Management Systems.

Appreciate and application of data management systems and/or planning tools such as Project, P3 or planning applications.

Committed to self-development, undertaking training & actively seeking out opportunities to apply.

Successful supervisory management experience.

Relevant successful people management, motivation and development skills.

Appreciation of costings and budgets.

Fully conversant in all Microsoft Office packages including Word, Powerpoint, Excel, and Outlook.

Right to work within the UK.



The Company:

Our client provides premier quality Operations, Management and Maintenance solutions. Developed in the 1990s, our client is a world class OM&M service provider. Offering exciting and challenging positions with a strong focus on teamwork. Our client believes that people are a key asset to the business and provide excellent training and support to workers.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

HNC or equivalent in process/engineering discipline.

About Fircroft:

