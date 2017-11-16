Planning Engineer

Company NES Global Talent Location Houston Salary $3750 to $4250 Per week Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 621349 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Purpose: To deliver and maintain standard, consistent and realistic project plans reflecting the assessed risk parameters for each project.



Principal Accountabilities:



Deliver and maintain consistent and realistic plans and control structures for major, complex projects. Develop the list of plans required to execute the project and their hierarchy relationship. Drive, manage and ensure completeness of the development of the activities, logic, resources and progress for the integrated project schedule, leading to the creation of the baseline and its subsequent maintenance. Instigate, develop and police the planning and progress monitoring procedures to ensure that each element of the project performs the processes timely and consistently.



Own the overall schedule monthly progress update, forecast, critical path and trend analyses. Develop status reporting framework and implement throughout the planning hierarchy. Provide regular and comprehensive schedule status reports to Project Management.



Review scope change requests for the impact on schedules and the critical path of the project. Prepare reconciliation between earlier schedules and the current schedule. .Consolidate the impact of approved changes and any deviations from the key project targets and milestones, including productivity monitoring and “What if scenarios” to aid project management decision-making.



Liaise with and challenge Senior Project Engineering personnel to ensure proper understanding of the key schedule sensitivities and drivers.



Contribute to the development of contract strategies documents. Ensure that all contract key dates and milestones align with the overall integrated plan. Evaluate bid schedules and review contractor plans to support contract award recommendations.



Contribute to the development of the project’s risk profiles and translate these into the plans using deterministic and probabilistic analysis methods, as appropriate. Regularly track the schedule risk mitigation efforts, the criticality of the main paths to completion, float consumption and the release of the 50/50 schedule contingency.



