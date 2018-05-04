Planning Engineer

About the Role:
Qualifications: Degree/Diploma or equivalent.
* Oil & Gas Industry Experience including Planning on execution of upstream and downstream projects
* Experience in resource loadings, constraints and schedule optimisation.
* A working knowledge of Primavera (P6) is essential.
* Expert use of MS Office packages (specifically excel).
* The ability to work within a multi-disciplinary matrix team is essential
* Be able to operate in the external environment, with various Assets, contractors and co-venturers
* A broad technical understanding and commercial sense
* Strong communication and influencing skills
* Excellent problem solving and analytical skills
* Demonstrable experience with project management techniques, tools and practices
