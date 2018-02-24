Planning Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS Provide support to the Project Planning & Reporting Team Lead and team members. Keep Planning & Reporting Team Lead updated on the status of group activities and issues. Provide analytical and coordination support to team in areas of Project Management Team (PMT) / Project Leadership Team (PLT) / Informatics Leadership Team (ILT) meeting coordination, workshop coordination, presentation development & modification, project messaging, data analysis, and formatting. TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES * Coordinates meetings and meeting material for a variety of management meetings and workshops; directs and leads others to achieve flawless execution of these events * Prepare and develop management presentations; engage with various business teams to gather and hone information inputs * Create, compile, format and review project status reports * Review presentation and reporting content with project management * Gather information from various support groups, project managers, project team members * Assists planning & reporting team members to facilitate reviews of project and affiliate business material * Assists in the monitoring / stewarding / reporting the performance of the project * This position frequently interfaces with planning & reporting team members, the Performance and Resources (P&R) Team Lead, and other members of the Project Team (PT) * Data analysis in spreadsheets * Formatting presentations, data sets * Organizing electronic information on SharePoint and LAN; designing and managing SharePoint team sites and ensuring archival of all relevant project documentation * Complex database administration, responsible for data integrity, data compilation/analysis/ manipulation, generate reports/charts, complex Excel

spreadsheets, administer systems/programs, subject matter expert in areas of planning

& reporting, use specialized software, contract management, cost monitoring/accruals, service/work orders, requisitioning * Create and maintain project presentations and important files in an organized manner SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS * College diploma or equivalent qualification * 10+ years prior oil and gas or large corporation industry experience * Proven on-the-job capability/skills/leadership * Independent/proactive business judgment skills * Strongest interpersonal, organizational, and communication skills * Advanced analytical, and computing (PowerPoint, Excel) skills * Ability to multitask and respond quickly to urgent analysis requests * Adaptability to changing priorities * Highest level of professional maturity as frequent interactions with senior management and external parties * Strong work ethic; self-motivated with excellent work organization skills * Highest attention to detail * Proactive, positive attitude and a strong sense of urgency * Highest level of confidentiality (dealing with sensitive company management information) * Must be able to work in multicultural and team environments *Ability to handle high volumes of information and stay organized * Prompt responsiveness This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience is required









Specific Job Requirements/Skills Requires proficiency in MS Excel, Powerpoint and SharePoint. Prior knowledge and experience in construction and / or module fabrication is preferred



About Fircroft:

