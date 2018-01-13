About the Role:

Fixed Asset Accounting Analyst



Our client is a global leader in Energy infrastructure. They have a need for a Plant Accounting Specialist to work in their facility in Chatham ON.



Responsibilities/Job Description:

* Review capital projects to ensure accuracy and proper categorization of capital costs.

* Ensure timely and accurate in-service dates of projects for proper inclusion of costs in rate base.

* Provide direction to clients regarding accounting procedures, SAP, journal entries, capital vs. O&M, and training.

* Prepare third party billings for capital projects and balance accounts receivable with third party billings to Banner.

* Compile manual journal entries and ensure completeness of supporting documentation prior to filing.

* Prepare reconciliations of general ledger accounts.

* Reconcile subledger information to SAP on a regular basis.

* Retire assets in SAP to ensure timely and accurate write-offs.



Basic/Minimum Qualifications:



* College diploma and/or University degree in Accounting/Business or equivalent work experience.

* Minimum of 2-4 years' experience in finance/accounting role.

* Understanding of accounting transactions, particularly capital vs. operating and maintenance expenses.

* Ability to organize work to set priorities and meet deadlines.

* Strong written and verbal communication skills.

* Working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite of products with a proficiency in Excel.

* Ability to work in a team environment.

* Strong analytical and problem solving ability.

* Demonstrated interpersonal skills.

* Must be able to work with minimal supervision.



Desired Qualifications:



* Knowledge and understanding of construction process.

* Knowledge of SAP (Project Systems and Asset Management modules).



Comments:



* Must be able to work overtime as the demands of the position dictate.

* Occasional travel may be requested to client's locations.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.