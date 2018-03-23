Plant Manufacturing Manager

About the Role:
Job Title - Manufacturing Plant Manager
Contract - Permanent
Salary - $100K + Bonus
Location - Carrolton, TX
Leads/guides the day-to-day activities of a regional machine shop.
Key Responsibilities
* Responsible for maintaining production schedule and attaining effective resource utilization.
* Maintains quality compliance for products and other regulatory requirements relative to the country of operation.
* Coordinates planning with Region personnel.
* Maintains ability to provide quick response to region.
* Plans staffing requirements for assigned facility, provides training and development for personnel, performs salary administration, and develops team environment structures to support operation.
* Develops procedures to control processes and product quality, plans capacity to meet demands, and communicates mutual requirements with manufacturing and region for products manufactured in facility.
* Provides supervision for direct and dual report functions such as Manufacturing Engineering, Quality, etc.
Minimum Qualifications
* High school diploma or equivalent.
* 5 years direct manufacturing or related experience.
Preferred Qualifications
At least 5 years of experience managing a machine shop or similar shop that offers services/products to customers.
Knowledge of basic machining capabilities and best practices
Previous experience managing cost center spend between $1 and $10 million a year
Experience with capital project purchases and capital project implementation
Experience managing a mixed team of over 40 personnel
General experience with basic SAP operations
Experience communicating with senior level management
Understanding of Lean methodology and experience implementing practices
Progressive approach to HSE - strong examples of safety leadership
Proven ability to collaborate to reach a desired outcome
