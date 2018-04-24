About the Role:
My client, a leading national hirer of plant and tools, require a Plant Mechanic (Fitter) to service and maintain plant to a high standard at their Birmingham depot.
Responsibilities
* To diagnose faults and repair/maintain a variety of plant in the fleet including compressors, mini- excavators, dumpers, small tools etc, both on and off site
* Check and tag all equipment and update service records
* Maintain an up to date knowledge of products and full range of accessories
* Completion of all test certificates and associated paperwork
* Abide by customer Health & Safety rules when on site
* Keep workshop and vehicle (where provided) organised, clean and tidy and assist with general workshop duties as and when required.
* Carry out any other reasonable duties as deemed necessary by the Foreman or General Manager
Key Skills
* Experience in contractor's plant is essential
* CITB/NVQ qualification is preferable
* Driving licence essential (advantageous if workshop fitter only)
Performance Indicators
* Minimal customer complaints due to standard or quality of equipment
* Yard and workshop kept clean and tidy
* On-going Management appraisal