About the Role:

My client, a leading national hirer of plant and tools, require a Plant Mechanic (Fitter) to service and maintain plant to a high standard at their Birmingham depot.

Responsibilities

* To diagnose faults and repair/maintain a variety of plant in the fleet including compressors, mini- excavators, dumpers, small tools etc, both on and off site

* Check and tag all equipment and update service records

* Maintain an up to date knowledge of products and full range of accessories

* Completion of all test certificates and associated paperwork

* Abide by customer Health & Safety rules when on site

* Keep workshop and vehicle (where provided) organised, clean and tidy and assist with general workshop duties as and when required.

* Carry out any other reasonable duties as deemed necessary by the Foreman or General Manager

Key Skills

* Experience in contractor's plant is essential

* CITB/NVQ qualification is preferable

* Driving licence essential (advantageous if workshop fitter only)

Performance Indicators

* Minimal customer complaints due to standard or quality of equipment

* Yard and workshop kept clean and tidy

* On-going Management appraisal