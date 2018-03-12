About the Role:
Job title: Plater
Ref No: 2018-10731
Location: Aberdeen - Offshore
Project: Repsol - Claymore
Duration: 12 Months
Key aims and objectives:
* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the plating/structural workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.
* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / job card instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches
* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.
* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.
* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.
All candidates should hold the following Qualifications & certification:
* 4 Year Apprenticeship or Level 2 NVQ equivalent
* City and Guilds (C&G) Steelwork / Shipbuilding Craft and / or NVQ Level 3 in related trade.
* BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical
* WorleyParsons mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc
Ideally, candidates will also have the following certification:
* Slinging & Lifting
* Manual Handling
* I.S.S.O.W
Ideally, candidates will also have the following experience:
* Demonstrable experience post plating apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience, with demonstrable offshore experience in a plating role and general slinging and lifting experience highly desirable.
Competencies:
* Possesses a good standard in spoken and written English
* Possesses a good understanding of safe working practices and can demonstrate commitment to safe working at all times.
* Can demonstrate a high standard in completion of tasks associated with the role of Plater as defined in associated job specification
* Can demonstrate the ability to read/understand and implement procedures/specifications/drawings/sketches/etc.