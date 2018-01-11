Power Electronics Design Engineer

About the Role:

Main Duties/Function

* The development, analysis, and validation of design solutions to meet the project requirements using prototyping, simulation and validation by test techniques.* Generation of all functional, component, manufacturing, test and validation specifications. Contribute to the delivery of accurate project documentation.* Ensuring that all design solutions are robust, reliable, meet the budgeted cost and are on time.* Support related activities such as drawing and printed circuit board development.* Support with the installation and commissioning of equipment at the customers premises.* To assist the Principal Engineer in the planning, test set-up and operation of qualification tests as necessary, including tests conducted off site. The production of accurate qualification test reports.* Preparation of materials for design reviews. Provide advice on all aspects of design and engineering to management and staff to ensure effective decision making.

Education/Qualifications

* Degree in Electronics Engineering (BEng 2:1 or higher) with disciplines in Power* Desirable:* Post graduate qualification in Electronic Engineering (M.Eng or PhD), Member of IET, Chartered Engineer

Practical Experience

Essential: Design and test experience of Power Electronic Converters (AC:AC, DC:DC, DC:AC) and/or Motor Drives. Be able to demonstrate experience in using simulation tools including Matlab/Simulink.

Desirable: Experience of Rail, Energy, Defence and/or Industrial Power Products.

Skills & Competence Level

Essential: Knowledge of Power Electronics Design, Analogue and Systems Engineering, Digital Electronics, System Simulation, Semiconductor Switching devices and thermal design, specification of electromagnetic assemblies. Knowledge of EMC and mitigation through design. Awareness of Embedded Systems and Control Engineering

Desirable: Knowledge of microprocessor control, software development design of electromagnetic assemblies