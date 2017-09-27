About the Role:

The Role:

ATTENTION:

*The Preservation Lead position will initially be based in Houston before relocating to the EPC Fabrication Yard located in Geoje, South Korea in March 2018 until sailaway in August 2020. Acceptance of the role requires commitment to relocate.



Roles & Responsibilities Project Background and Role Synopsis

*The Mad Dog 2 field is a deepwater Gulf of Mexico discovery located in Green Canyon, block 781, 825 and 870.

*Mad Dog 2 is Floating Production Unit (FPU), column stabilized semisubmersible offshore facility intended for production of hydrocarbons at the Mad Dog 2 field.

*The FPU houses the production and living quarters for 120 POB during normally manned operations as well as the MCC buildings the topside modules installed on the FPU Hull.

*The role of the FPU Preservation Lead is to support the Commissioning team in the performance management of the EPC contractor, who with the assistance of a commissioning engineering contractor will be responsible for delivery of a fully commissioned FPU to the Gulf of Mexico. Support will be required through the engineering/readiness phase and the execution phase to ensure the EPC contractor meets the predetermined Conditions of Sailaway and is compliant and conforms to codes and standards.

*The FPU Preservation Lead will report to the Commissioning Manager but will take day to day direction from the FPU Commissioning Services Superintendent.

*There is also the potential to follow the project to the Gulf of Mexico IPL site and offshore for the HUC & SU phases.



Key Accountabilities

HSE

*Comply with the client Project OMS program and Vendor and Site HSE policies.

*Candidate will be required to intervene or have appropriate conversations with team members around safe work practices if required.

*Shall notify supervision of all unsafe acts, near misses and incidents.

*Team member is required to lead by example with regards to company's HSE policy.



Preservation

*Establish a Quality Preservation and cleanliness regime for all equipment including vendor packages that will provide assurance that the plant and equipment will remain in good condition and operable at all stages throughout the project from Supplier through Storage, Fabrication, Installation, Commissioning, and final handover to Operations.

*Individual will be expected to interface with project personnel (project leadership, engineering, procurement, construction, quality, and operations), and vendor support staff to effectively deliver the MD2 Preservation Strategy and Execution plans.

*Provide high level review and interface with EPC Contractor on their Preservation Execution Plan as well as provide performance management of EPC Contractor the set up and execution of their preservation activities.

*Oversea EPC electronic preservation database system to demonstrate compliance to preservation and assure integrity of plant and equipment.

*Coordinate the interface to allow seamless transition from EPC preservation database to Company database, and ultimately to the Company operations database at final handover.

*Provide Technical input and approval for Contractor Preservation and Pipe Cleanliness Procedures.

*Provide detailed written technical reports and procedures for both Company and EPC Contactor preservation planning and execution.

*Supervision and coordination of preservation technicians for Company Provided Items (CPI) at Company storage facility in South Korea *Incorporate and implement all lessons learned and high value learnings into the relevant project documentation.

*Individual will work in a team environment and must be able to quickly understand the roles of those in the interfacing teams, develop quick relationships, and work effectively to assure that the commissioning work integrates well in the overall project plan.



Other requirements (eg Travel, Location) *If you are applying for a position in the United States, you must be at least 18 years of age, legally authorized to work in the United States; and not require sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status), now or in the future.

*Initial deployment to the Houston Engineering Centre for Detailed Engineering with deployment to Geoje, South Korea around March 2018.

*While in the Houston office the project will operate a 10/80 work schedule.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Essential Education

*Associates or Bachelor's degree in a relevant engineering discipline and/or a minimum 10 to 15 years engineering or maintenance experience associated with large complex oil and gas processing facilities and plants that are either operating or are being constructed. Includes direct hands on experience and knowledge in equipment maintenance, material management, asset integrity, preservation, purchasing and reliability.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

*To demonstrable personal commitment to Safety.

*A proven track record of experience gained in similar role within international oil and gas / petrochemical / power generation related projects, leading to development of the following skill sets:

oInvolvement with Engineering Contractor and Suppliers during the design and purchase order phase to develop and promote the use of Vapour Phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VpCI) over traditional methods.

oDevelopment of Preservation & Cleanliness procedures, p



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.