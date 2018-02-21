About the Role:
Job Title: Primavera Unifier Solution Architect
Location: Wallingford, CT 06492
Employment Type: 9-month contract
(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)
Seeking a Primavera Unifier Solution Architect with strong leadership abilities coupled with outstanding communication and interpersonal skills to perform advisory role on an existing implementation of Oracle Primavera Unifier.
Responsibilities:
- Create functional requirements
- Design, document, and develop business processes design in Unifier
- Design migration onto Unifier from other systems and serve as architect and SME on integration efforts to other system
Qualifications:
- Degree in CS, Business or years of related experience
- If candidate has P6 reporting experience, degree is not required
- 4-8 years of Unifier implementation experience
- Cost analysis & cost engineering experience on EPC projects
- Knowledge of Earned Value Analysis, Cost Forecasting and Cost Analysis
- Experience within the Project & Portfolio Management industry and demonstrated expertise in implementing Unifier
