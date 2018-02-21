£0 to £0 Per year

About the Role:

Job Title: Primavera Unifier Solution Architect

Location: Wallingford, CT 06492

Employment Type: 9-month contract

(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Seeking a Primavera Unifier Solution Architect with strong leadership abilities coupled with outstanding communication and interpersonal skills to perform advisory role on an existing implementation of Oracle Primavera Unifier.

Responsibilities:

- Create functional requirements

- Design, document, and develop business processes design in Unifier

- Design migration onto Unifier from other systems and serve as architect and SME on integration efforts to other system

Qualifications:

- Degree in CS, Business or years of related experience

- If candidate has P6 reporting experience, degree is not required

- 4-8 years of Unifier implementation experience

- Cost analysis & cost engineering experience on EPC projects

- Knowledge of Earned Value Analysis, Cost Forecasting and Cost Analysis

- Experience within the Project & Portfolio Management industry and demonstrated expertise in implementing Unifier

