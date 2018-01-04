About the Role:

Title: Principal Administrative Specialist

Duration: 2 Month Contract which may go permanent

Location: Houston, TX

Shift patterns: 8hr days, 40hrs work weeks

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies located in Houston, TX for a Principal Administrative Specialist. If you want to work for a massive company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here.

Main responsibilities

Under only limited supervision, works within a specialized function with work verified on an irregular basis as problems arise. Possesses considerable autonomy in completing projects for immediate supervisor. Assignments generally include such types of work as preparing complex reports and maintaining complicated records requiring careful selection, classification, or compilation of information from several sources.

Must use initiative and judgment arranging job details to achieve predetermined objectives.

May be responsible for coordinating or directing the work activities of various lower level specialists.

Qualifications:

Requires 8+ years of experience.

* Must have good oral and written communication skills.

* Must be well organized and able to meet deadlines with minimal supervision.

* Must have good overall PC skills.

* Must have good working knowledge with MS Office, particularly with Outlook and MS Excel.

* Must have good clerical skills and be willing and able to handle daily tasks such as copying, filing, mailing, etc.

* Must be able to follow instructions/process documentation with limited supervision and be able to provide feedback for potential process improvements.

* Must be a self-starter and willing to assist other areas as time and opportunity permits. Responsibilities:

* Download TEQ/TA documentation daily from the Company Preferred Tax Services Provider (CPTSP) portal to the appropriate Company repository.

* Process TEQ/TA settlements daily according to documentation guidelines.

* Complete any necessary 3rd party payment requests via A/P check request tool and forward to appropriate manager/director for approval. Provide all supporting documentation as needed.

* Complete any necessary employee payment requests for Payroll using the appropriate Excel template and relevant wage type information according to TEQ/TA guidelines and forward to manager/director for approval along will relevant support.

* Retrieve live checks from GMD that have been printed and match checks to A/P payment requests. Make copies of all checks to retain with check request documentation.

* Distribute actual checks along with supporting payment vouchers/notices timely to appropriate 3rd parties using Send Suite or USPS functionality as appropriate. Ensure tracking documents are matched to payment requests for retention purposes.

* Timely processing (minimum of weekly) of payment checks received on behalf of employees according to procedural guidelines and TEQ/TA documentation. Checks must be photocopied and originals must be sent to the Company lock box. Complete any corresponding Payroll pay

