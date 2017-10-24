Principal Control and Instrumentation Engineer

About the Role:

The ideal candidate will be highly motivated, able to work independently, and have demonstrable leadership qualities. They will be confident in their own ability to deliver the Control and Instrumentation scope on a project on time and within budget, while facilitating effective work share with other execution centres around the world.

* Develop specification and prepare material requisitions for control systems, instruments, control valves and all other instruments* Issue material requisitions to the Material Management Department for enquiry, order placement and for any subsequent revisions* Prepare the Master Requisition Index and update and issue it on a regular basis* Review Vendors' quotations, prepare technical quotation evaluation and recommend the final technically acceptable Vendor, in conjunction with Materials Management Department commercial quotation evaluation. Technically approve Order Variation Summaries* Hold co-ordination meetings and engineering review meetings with Vendors of major equipment as required* Liaise with other Groups and Client as necessary* Assess progress and procedure associated reports and input to the DMS. Derive and suggest plans to recover slippage, correct inefficiency and to take any resulting agreed actions* Advise the Chief / Principal Instrument Engineer of any major slippages and their causes, all policy matters, major technical problems and unresolved differences with other Groups, and requests for changes by the Client which may constitute a contract change* To prepare and support discipline contributions to Proposals including:* Interpretation of the discipline technical content of the Enquiry and understanding the relationship with other disciplines* Advise Proposal Manager of any omissions, anomalies, inconsistencies or interpretations and develop these to a conclusion* Definition of activities and deliverables* Prepare discipline man-hour estimates* Liaise with the Estimating Group on the preparation of equipment cost estimates and installation work content* Contribution to Proposal's discipline write up

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in. www.woodplc.com