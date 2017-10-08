About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Principal Engineering Systems Engineer with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry. He will act as Engineering System Coordinator on the project.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Coordinate with Client interfacing and obtain data from client to set up the Project systems* Good exposure in Smart plant Foundation* Integrate data support between SPPID and other SmartPlant downstream applications such as SP3D, SPI SPEL* Integrate between SPPID and other applications such as SPI & PDMS using Aveva Engineering, XML (ISO 159626) conversion and fixing errors in P&IDs for Aveva Schematic Model Manager, VB tool for SPI Interface and other reporting system* Complete Instrument Index data from P&ID with all necessary data to meet the SPI Index module and IPD* Setup and customization of SPPID project, symbols, data & rules etc.* Merge & split SPPID database as per client's requirement* SME Support for the Smart Plant P&ID administrators Team (Design Centre & Workshare centers)* Customize reports from SPPID such as Line List, Equipment List, Nozzle List, SP Items list, Piping MTO, Instrument index etc.* Inbuilt macro development for Line list from / to, Line number & Equipment number for Offline instruments. Line list validation against Spec. and NDE masters* Perform macro development to import Line list parameters, Automated drawing creation in drawing manager for new projects* Prepare SPPID Implementation Plan, SPPID Drafting standards & Project Specific Job Notes for Line list, MTO and Instrument list with implied items etc.* Experience shall also include Project setup coordination with various discipline engineers during FEED & Detailed engineering development

* B.E. Mechanical / Chemical Engineering graduate of an internationally recognized University* Minimum 15 years of relevant experience in the Oil & Gas, Petrochemical Industry* The candidate should have worked for a minimum of 5 years in the position of Principal Systems Engineer with an Engineering Design Consultant or EPIC Contractor in Oil & Gas / Petrochemical Industry* AmecFW experience with Aramco / GCC Project Experience preferred