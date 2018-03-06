Company
Fircroft
Location
Malaysia,Far East
Salary
£0.0000 to £0.0000 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
636736
Posted on
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 - 3:22am
About the Role:
The Role:
Our client is looking to hire a Principal Instrument Engineer.
Candidate should have about 15 - 30 years relevant experience. FPSO project experience is desirable.
This will be a contract position for the duration of at least 6 months. Based in Kuala Lumpur.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.
Fircroft Tanjung Sdn Bhd (Co. Reg. No: 1103286-X)
Apply