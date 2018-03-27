About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Principal Piping Designer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based Aberdeen for approximately 3 months.

Role Overview

You will join the Piping and Plant Layout Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve the layout, material specification, stress analysis, requisition of piping bulk materials and comprehensive analysis of piping designs to ensure inherently safe systems. Design positions involve equipment modelling, piping layout and pipe support design within a 3D environment, including drafting and calculation of bulk quantities and weights.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Prepare Plant Layout and Piping drawings and design deliverables to the required technical quality with minimum input from engineering personnel.* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process.* Maintain DO planning control on all scopes for a given Asset.* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Standards and procedures.* Ensure, as far as practically possible, that all assigned work is carried out in compliance with the agreed budget and schedule.* Review and check work output of discipline assigned personnel as required.* Prepare DO estimates and schedules and assist in their review.* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures.

Role Requirements

* HNC or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject.* Conversant with company quality control assurance requirements applicable to draughting function.* Experienced senior designer with sound technical background and in depth knowledge of CAD draughting techniques.* Conversant with codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation applicable to draughting function.* Familiar with and competent in planning, progress monitoring, forecasting and reporting for draughting function.* Experienced in the supervision of discipline designers and draughtspersons.* Able to estimate man-hours and materials for delegated aspects of work.