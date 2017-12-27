About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting for a Principal Process Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based Aberdeen for a duration of 3 months.

Role overview

You will join the Process Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process systems for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve Process Design, Process Simulation, Process Equipment & Instrument Datasheets, PFD, P&ID, calculations and HAZOP. Design positions involve the utilisation of CAD to produce P&ID and PFD CAD drawings.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Administer and implement Company, and where applicable, Client/Project policies and procedures* Supervision of discipline personnel and allocation of work* Approval, checking and preparation of design/engineering documentation* Undertake staff appraisals of discipline staff - Undertake training of less experienced engineers, including duties as a mentor* Ensure delivery of all aspects of discipline design, specification and procurement of the project to cost, schedule and quality criteria* Maintain and develop current awareness of relevant Codes and Standards* Commitment to and promotion of WorleyParsons values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Bachelors Degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Chartered Engineer and member of appropriate engineering institution* Experienced engineer with sound technical background and wide ranging expertise* Experienced in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Highly experienced in use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Experienced in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Capable of taking a major role in setting and managing discipline objectives* Highly experienced in producing man-hour and material estimates for all discipline activities* Experienced/competent in leading, supervising and the organisation of a medium/large sized single discipline team within a project