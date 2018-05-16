Process Commissioning Engineer - Paris, France

Company Leap29 Location Paris-l'Hôpital Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 645105 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an international consultancy who is currently working with a large French Operator who are looking for Commissioning Engineers for various projects globally including Vietnam, China, Poland Oman and Iran.



The Process Commissioning Engineer will be working on 4 week to 3 month assignments in the various locations on Petrochemical and Refinery projects. They Process Engineer will be required to be able to provide inspection services and checking P&ID's, lines and instruments. They will then move onto monitoring catalyst loading and then onto commissioning to detailed start up.



The Process Engineer will be required to have experience in:

At least 5 years in commissioning activities

Inspection experience

Catalyst loading activities and loading reports

Checking as builts



The Process commissioning Engineer will be required to travel to various locations.

