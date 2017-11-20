Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 622316 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My client is a large international oil and gas company who are based in Rotterdam looking for a Process control engineer for a long term 12 month renewable contract.



My Client is searching a Process Control Engineer who:

Can provide Technical advise in forms of discipline reviews

Provide quality input to key review milestones such as Hazop, critical operations and support investigation activities

Provide support to resolve commissioning and operational problems with process control and automation equipment

Experience in field design engineering

Experience in maintenance activities

Maintain upgrade scripts and software customisation

Fully familiar with upstream production measurement and related engineering disciplines

Knowledge of SIL

Implement specific standards



