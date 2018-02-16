Process Controls Engineer

About the Role:

Process Control Engineer with great pay and excellent benefits

Job Title: Process Control Engineer

Salary: Up to $55 per hour based on experience

Schedule: Mon-Fri 8 hours a day - 40 hours a week

Location: Morrisville, PA

Length: 4 months with strong chance of hire

Progressive Global Energy are currently recruiting for a Process Control Engineer to work for one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies based in Morrisville, PA. If you want to work for an amazing company with very quick progression and great benefits apply here. This company is one that is multinational with an annual revenue of $16 billion per annum, they have facilities in over 40 countries worldwide and are one of the frontrunners in their established industry.

What you would be doing as a Process Control Engineer in this creative role would include but not limited to:

* Provide visible HSE leadership to site technicians and actively champion the LIVES system.* Ensure all incidents are reported and investigated; documented and corrective actions are completed. Publish lessons learned. Work with the Maintenance Center on Root Cause Failure Analysis for major incidents.

Operates the Plant Safely, Reliably, and Efficiently:

* Theis the owner of solutions to technical issues at the Plant.* Perform process troubleshooting.* Provide technical input and advice on PLC's instruments, and electrical equipment.* Rotating equipment preventive maintenance* Ensure corporate technical documents are understood and followed by the plant staff.* Partner with the Maintenance Center to execute predictive and preventive maintenance to eliminate catastrophic failures and unplanned maintenance.* Bachelor's degree in Engineering* 2+ years of strong exposure to PLC's & Instrumentation and electrical equipment* 2+ years process industry experience* Technical and working understanding of Hydrogen, Syngas, ASU plant process (O2) speciality gases* Ability to work extended hours and shift work as business needs dictate* On call nights, weekends and holidays as required* Able to travel - typically 3 to 4 trips per year

If this sounds like something that would interest you can reach me on 1713 423 1636 or simply apply above.

