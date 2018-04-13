About the Role:

Title: Process Controls Engineer

Pay rate: $45-65 DOE

Duration: 12 months with possibility of converting

Shift: Monday - Friday 8 hours per day

Work Location: Morrisville, Pennsylvania, USA

The Process Control Engineer (PCE) is responsible for day to day operations and troubleshooting, to identify report and develop solutions to plant production bottlenecks, and implement improvement projects.

Health, Safety, Environmental and Regulatory Compliance:

* Provide visible HSE leadership to site technicians and actively champion the LIVES system.

* Meet or exceed company safety standards.

* Support and comply with all health, safety, and environmental procedures as directed by local and corporate personnel and safety departments.

* Support and comply with all process safety management and risk management plan practices (EIS, PSM, MOC, etc)

* Maintain required regulatory documentation

* Support, coordinate and manage the operating permit reporting, monitoring, and renewal requirements to insure compliance with federal, state and local rules and regulations.

* Provide or coordinates all regulatory training and maintain documentation of training of the production technicians.

* Ensure all incidents are reported and investigated; documented and corrective actions are completed. Publish lessons learned. Work with the Maintenance Center on Root Cause Failure Analysis for major incidents.

* Keep plant hazard analysis current and displays thorough knowledge of possible hazards and associated safeguards.

* Own responsibility for compliance with the following elements-

* Process Safety Information (PSI) - P&ID's, safe operating limits and consequences of deviation o Process Hazards Analysis o Management of Change (MOC) o Mechanical Integrity (Definitions) o Pre-startup Safety Reviews o Incident Investigation

Operates the Plant Safely, Reliably, and Efficiently:

* The Process Control Engineer is the owner of solutions to technical issues at the Plant.

* Perform process troubleshooting.

* Provide technical input and advice on PLC's instruments, and electrical equipment.

* Rotating equipment preventive maintenance

* Own Key Operating Documents. Maintain updated red-lines at all times. Display detailed understanding of content and significance of each document.

* Ensure operating procedures are followed and updated as needed.

* Ensure operating rounds are completed each shift consistently and actions are taken as required.

* Make plant and process decisions to meet plant production needs

* Identify and recommend process changes to improve plant HSE, reliability and efficiency

* Develop capital project scope, cost, and schedule as assigned

* Partner with the Maintenance Center to execute predictive and preventive maintenance to eliminate catastrophic failures and unplanned maintenance.

Cost and Budget:

* Understand, monitor, and optimize Process Control & project cost

* Assist in developing plant budget needs

* Develop cost and economic justification for capital projects

* Execute capital projects within time and budget requirements

* Identify and implement opportunities to reduce costs within delegated authorization.

* Continuously monitor and improve efficiency and availability.

Qualifications:

* Bachelor's degree in Engineering

* 2+ years of strong exposure to PLC's & Instrumentation and electrical equipment

* 2+ years process industry experience

* Technical and working understanding of Hydrogen, Syngas, ASU plant process (O2) specialty gases

* Ability to work extended hours and shift work as business needs dictate

* On call nights, weekends and holidays as required

* Able to travel - typically 3 to 4 trips per year

* Familiarity with regulatory requirements for operating plants (Process Safety Management, EPA regulations, state and local regulations)

* Ability to lead root cause analysis investigations

* Familiarity with MS Office, Capital Planning, Maximo® and Oracle Cost Reporting, and Oracle Purchasing.

* Able to deliver and explain training material to operating personnel

* Organized and effective at time management

* Able to maintain a plant filing system and control of engineering documents

* Ability to read and red-line key operating documents

* Display mechanical and electrical aptitude for equipment operation and troubleshooting

If this is a position you are interested in applying to, please get in touch on 713 423 1646

