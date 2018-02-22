Process Design Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS Lead a design team in the development of basic process design

specifications or provide oversight of an engineering contractor's technical deliverables

during the front end design / detailed engineering phases of projects

TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Monitor and lead junior engineers in the development of process

design specifications, including the development of heat & material balances, design

flow plans, process equipment design, preliminary hydraulic balances, utility balances,

basic process control & instrumentation, materials selection, safety facilities

* Leadand/or perform process optimization studies to identify / evaluate capital / operating

cost savings, process configuration alternatives, safety facilities requirements, etc.

*Provide technical oversight for engineering contractor's work during front end

engineering & design / detailed engineering to ensure consistency with Company

methods & guidelines, project specifications & owner's requirements

* Participate in Hazard & Operability Reviews for new / modified facilities / in support of existing plant

facilities

* Provide commissioning & start-up assistance for new / modified facilities, as

required

* Establish organization and staffing process

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* BS degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent, required

* Demonstrated experience in petroleum refining / chemical process industry / with an

engineering contractor serving these industries

* Demonstrated capital project development experience This is a level 2 position: 10 to 20 years of related experience

is required



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.