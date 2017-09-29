About the Role:
My client, a leading European Chemical brand is looking to add a process engineer to their team. A successful candidate will be working with the Project Engineer in Process Optimisation and improving Plant Performance.
Main Responsibilties:
- Working alongside Production, Engineering and other departments to assess efficiency or technical issues in equipment or operational processes
- Implement changes in process and plant equipment in order to increase productivity,reduce cost,improve reliability and maximise profitability
- Working closely with the Projects Team and offering your recommendations on new Operational equipment based on your research and analysis
- Analyse KPI data and trends to identify inconsistencies and performance issues and implement changes and trials to optimise line performance by reducing these
- Assist with the creation of standard processes and procedures
Requirements:
- An Engineering Or Chemical related degree
- Ideally at least 2 years experience of working within a Manufacturing / Production environment with an understanding of a Chemical Process
- An appreciation or knowledge of Continuous Improvement techniques
-The ability to work across and communicate with various working departments
- The ability to present your research and data to Senior Management and Key Stakeholders in an easily understood and user friendly manner.