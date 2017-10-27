About the Role:

Role Overview

AFW UK Oil & Gas Ltd is looking for a Process Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Altens, Aberdeen on a cotnract basis for 6 months.

You will join the Process Department which provides concept, FEED and detailed design services for process systems for both onshore and offshore Oil & Gas facilities. Engineering positions involve Process Design, Process Simulation, Process Equipment & Instrument Datasheets, PFD, P&ID, calculations and HAZOP. Design positions involve the utilisation of CAD to produce P&ID and PFD CAD drawings.

Project

Your skills and expertise will be utilised across a range of domestic and international projects, starting in the bid phase, continuing through to award, start up and execution.

Key Responsibilities

* Execute engineering activities (Concept, Front End Engineering Development, Technical Study & Detailed Design)* Maintain the required technical quality of work* Identify scope and schedule changes in accordance with the Change Control Process* Ensure that designs comply with the relevant Codes, Standards, Regulations and procedures* Prepare estimates and schedules and assist in their review* Maintain good communication with the client* Commitment to and promotion of Amec Foster Wheeler's values and ensuring the realisation of company and project health, safety, environmental, quality and ethics, systems, policies and procedures

Role Requirements

* Bachelors degree or equivalent in appropriate engineering subject* Competent in the use of appropriate codes of practice, standards and relevant sections of statutory documentation* Competent in the use of design and assessment methods used within discipline* Competent in use of analytical methods used within discipline including theoretical background for analysis programs* Competent in quality control requirements and quality assurance for engineering work* Competent in design safety/environmental requirements, procedures and responsibilities.* Able to technically direct design personnel within discipline