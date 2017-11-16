About the Role:

Process engineer - Flanders (Belgium) - 12 months +

Responsibilities for the role:

* Make sure that these production press is compliant with the automotive industry* Responsible for testing and validating new production processes during trail runs* Make sure all needed knowledge, competences and documentation are transferred to the affected production site* You will be the link between development and manufacturing

Requirements for the role:

* Background in an automotive industry is a must* Expert problem solving skills* Team player* Good multi-tasking skills* Good process control skills* Good communicator* Result orientated* Strong technical background including specification set up and technical; negotiation skills.

Details:

Location: Flanders Belgium

Start date: ASAP

Duration: 12 months

If you wish to be considered for the position available, please e-mail an up to date CV with a contact number to: or alternatively call on +32 (0) 232 012 57. Please feel free to pass this advert on to other suitable candidates