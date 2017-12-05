About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Process Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Deliver high quality Engineering solutions and changes on UK operated assets and technical support across the business as required.

Deliver a number of work scopes for a wide variety of brownfield modifications.

Management and checking of work output from other discipline staff.



Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors or Masters degree in Engineering or Applied Science, and professional registration with IChemE or similar.

Significant broad Process Engineering experience.

Proven track record with Operator. EPC/design experience beneficial but not mandatory.

Strong project development and execution skills.

Strong understanding of value and business drivers.

Originality and ingenuity required for devising practical economic solutions.

Can lead technical change through all steps of innovation, development, risk management, implementation, training and sustainment.

Requires leadership abilities to conceive program goals and directions, plan work efforts and establish and motivate an effective team.

Experience in managing engineering contractors and service providers



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 917388





