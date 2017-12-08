Process Engineer

About the Role:

Develop, review, and take responsibility for the accuracy of detailed calculations, process engineering datasheets and drawings to specify the process engineering requirements of our projects

Remain up to date with the latest technical developments in your fields of expertise

Support internal development and continuous improvement activity as required

Demonstrate, provide and develop appropriate technical solutions for specific project issues

Ensure the delivery of challenging project and client targets using sound technical knowledge and decision making skills

Take a proactive approach to personal & professional development

Ensure Client Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality procedures are followed and that a high standard of safety is achieved in all associated work

Demonstrate appreciation of commercial and technical risks, managing these appropriately within own work and highlighting any significant issues to relevant Lead Engineers and Process Managers

Seek opportunities for department and project improvement and contribute to developing solutions

All candidates much have Canadian Citizenship

A successful early career in Process Engineering, preferably in the Oil & Gas preferable within upstream Oil & Gas.

Proven core Process Engineering skills, including design experience

Chemical Engineering degree

Chartered Engineer or working towards Chartered status

A self-motivated, proactive individual with high achievement drive and initiative, excellent verbal and written communication skills and good organisational awareness

Ability to impact and influence fellow workers

Demonstration of customer focus and ability to respond to customer needs whilst achieving project and corporate objectives

Display analytical and innovation skills to manage new technology

Process EngineerCalgary$Negotiable Dependent on ExperienceOur client are one of the world's leading providers of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. They are looking for a highly experienced Process Engineer in Calgary.The role would include carrying out process engineering design activities, following Company standards and procedures to schedule and budget as advised by the Process Lead Engineer / Project Line Manager.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides specialist technical and engineering recruitment solutions worldwide to the Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Construction & Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and the Professional Services markets.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.