About the Role:

Review the training & progression plans as developed by the Sr. Process Engineers, auditing for compliance to industry best practice and make recommendations for improvement where applicable.

Enforce the approved training plan for process engineers on the facility, detailing classroom training sessions that may be necessary for transference of information/skills required as per the plan

Record and Track the performance of each Process Engineer against the approved training plan.

Develop Personal Development plans for entry level engineers

Work with Sr. Process Engineer to routinely audit the activates in Progress list for Process Engineers, to ensure that plant task assignments are equitably assigned for reinforcement of the principals required for sound engineering development and are alignment with requirements of the training and progression.

Recommend and guide the Sr. Process Engineers and Technical Manager on how on the Job Training can be optimized in the department work flows and use the routine task lists for the department, execution of these trainings and integration of new hires as well as ongoing phased development of the process engineers.

Bachelor degree in Chemical and/or Process Engineering

10-15+ years’ work experience in the gas processing industry

Ammonia, syngas, or methanol process experience preferred

Demonstrate ability to supervise junior engineers

Demonstrated knowledge of main unit operations and ability to relay principals of process engineering calculations and assessments.

Detailed knowledge of design codes and industry standards as applied to petrochemical facilitates, including PSM and API/ASME standards

This position requires to relocation to West Africa.

NES Global Talent is a leading global technical recruitment company providing professional contract and permanent staff to a diverse world-wide client base within the Oil & Gas industry. Our client is looking to hire a Process Engineering Advisor on a Fixed-term Residential assignment in West Africa.This is an excellent opportunity to become part of a growing Operator who are driving forward increasingly specialized and innovative solutions. The successful applicant will receive a competitive compensation package as well as comprehensive benefits, paid time off, and more. For further information regarding this role or to discuss other opportunities contact Zeeshan Abdullah.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.