Process Engineer- The Hague, Netherlands

About the Role: Leap29 are working with an oil and gas EPCM client based near to The Hague who are looking for an experienced Process Engineer. They are one of the worlds largest and diverse providers of technical and management services.





Duration: 6 months + extendable contract

Rate: Hourly discussed on application



Primary resposnibilities:



Execute and manage process activities

Plan and monitor work

Coordination with other disciplines

Lead process and project team

Carry the responsibility for the result of the project



Skills required:



Develop PFDs / P&IDs and determine process control systems

Calculate heat mass balances

Calculate and specify process equipment control valves, pressure relief valves

Pipe diameters, pressure drops in pipes and systems

Act as lead engineer and guide / supervise area lead engineers

Control quality of documents, reports



Experience:



Bachelor / Masters degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Minimum 5- 10 years experience in process design

Oil and gas units, chemicals and polymer units or refineries

Fluent in English written and spoken, Dutch preferred

Travel between offices and occasionally overseas

Worked on Revamp projects



