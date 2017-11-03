Process Engineer- The Hague, Netherlands

Company 
Leap29
Location 
Rotterdam-Albrandswaard
Salary 
€0 to €0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
619760
Posted on 
Friday, November 3, 2017 - 5:26am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Leap29 are working with an oil and gas EPCM client based near to The Hague who are looking for an experienced Process Engineer. They are one of the worlds largest and diverse providers of technical and management services.


Duration: 6 months + extendable contract
Rate: Hourly discussed on application

Primary resposnibilities:

Execute and manage process activities
Plan and monitor work
Coordination with other disciplines
Lead process and project team
Carry the responsibility for the result of the project

Skills required:

Develop PFDs / P&IDs and determine process control systems
Calculate heat mass balances
Calculate and specify process equipment control valves, pressure relief valves
Pipe diameters, pressure drops in pipes and systems
Act as lead engineer and guide / supervise area lead engineers
Control quality of documents, reports

Experience:

Bachelor / Masters degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent
Minimum 5- 10 years experience in process design
Oil and gas units, chemicals and polymer units or refineries
Fluent in English written and spoken, Dutch preferred
Travel between offices and occasionally overseas
Worked on Revamp projects

To apply for this position please follow the link below