Process Engineers/Senior Process Engineers

About the Role:

Wood has an opportunity for a Senior Process Engineers / Process Engineers. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian Market. As a result of this, Process Engineering Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.



* Carry out Process Design and related activities as assigned in project

* Interact with other engineering disciplines and project as required for preparing the process deliverables

* Carry out the activities as required and assigned related to standardization tool development & procedures

Skills / Qualifications:



* Bachelors or Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering

* 4-15 years' experience in FEED or EPC, Petrochemical, Refinery, Oil & Gas or Offshore sectors

* Experience of major refining projects would be beneficial e.g. FCCU / HCU / CDU / HVU / SWS, etc.

* Proven ability to coordinate process teams

* Experience in developing H&MB, PFD's, P&ID's, MSD's and process equipment / instrument datasheets

* Experience in Relief and Blowdown calculations

* Strong experience in Process Simulation (HYSIS / ASPEN / PROII)

* Process study experience would be beneficial

* HAZop / SIL experience (chairman or attendee)

* Process control capability beneficial e.g. Process Control Philosophy, Cause and Effects, etc.