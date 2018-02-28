Process Safety Engineer

About the Role:

* Subject Matter Expert (SME) to provide expert knowledge and guidance in the development and implementation of Process Safety Management (PSM) policies, standards and best practices; work with Manufacturing sites, functions and SBUs to ensure effective compliance with government regulatory requirements, applicable international standards, SABIC Policies/Standards and Responsible Care® codes.

* To maintain an overview of SABIC's most significant process safety risks, to assess the

Management of these risks at a global level, ensuring effective control and appropriate visibility to Executive Leadership, fully informing corporate level risk management and investment strategies.

* Drive the development, evaluation, monitoring and reporting of PSM performance targets for each region; coach and provide expert knowledge and advice in the development of improvement actions across the regions and to individual sites.

* Participate in global subject matter expert networks and programs to enable the development and delivery of enhanced global standards, systems, tools and core technical guidance for SABIC.

* Support manufacturing sites, functions and SBUs in identifying and recognizing EHSS hazards and risks related to their activities, with a specific focus on PSM, and provide potential solutions for continued risk reduction / improvements to help maintain and enhance manufacturing operations.

* Provides leadership in SHEM compliance audit program with respect to compliance with SABIC policies and standards and applicable regulatory requirements, trained in use of risk assessment and analysis tools Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Layers of protection analysis (LOPA), Quantitative risk assessment (QRA), etc and leads investigations of major incidents. Provide support in synergizing Global process safety Policies, standards and strategy with international process programs/protocols.

* Develop site process safety leaders and network for each region and ensure that knowledge gaps are identified in each region and coordinate efforts between affiliates and Global manufacturing functions to optimize knowledge distribution



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* 15-20 years Process Engineering or Chemical Engineering experience

* BS Degree in Chemical Engineering or related science

* Petro or Chemical industry experience in PHA, Incident Investigation, and auditing

* Experience with safety and process safety requirements (OSHA 1910.119 or Serveso II)

* Solid process technical understanding and communication skills

* Strong analytical or Six Sigma skills

* Loss Prevention



