Procurement and Quality Lead

Implement the Project Quality Plan within the project.

Advise and inform Engineering / Project Manager and on Quality issues, status and metrics.

Promote Quality awareness throughout the sub-projects.

Oversee the development and implementation of project Procurement Inspection Plan and procedures.

Review and comment on the Contractor’s quality program and control procedures submitted in accordance with contract requirements.

Review Contractor’s quality organization and methods for selection of qualified inspection personnel.

Perform scheduled periodic assessments and verifications of the Contractor's activities in order to evaluate and monitor implementation of Contractor’s quality management systems.

Monitor, investigate, identify and resolve project quality issues.

Assist in the evaluation of the Contractor’s proposals for utilizing unknown suppliers or sub-suppliers and determine the need for shop surveys.

Review Contractor’s quality audit schedule, monitor its implementation, and participate in selected audits.

Review selected inspection assignment packages developed by the Contractor for content and completeness.

Attend selected pre-award and pre-inspection meetings with suppliers.

Monitor the Contractor’s process for ensuring suppliers are passing down all project quality requirements to their sub-suppliers.

Ensure contractor is performing quality reporting per the contract.

Assess the Contractor’s performance in handling nonconforming items and corrective actions against its approved procedures.

Review the Contractor’s process for ensuring that assigned inspectors utilize only approved drawings and data sheets for final acceptance inspection prior to releasing items for shipment.

Attend selected inspections and Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) for critical equipment and materials.

Monitor Contractor’s quality management of logistics activities. (packaging, handling and preservation)

Interface with Site Quality Assurance Leader on site quality issues and feedback related to supplied equipment and materials.

The Procurement Quality Lead monitors, verifies and audits the Procurement Quality activities executed by the EPC Contractor on a project. These activities take place both in the Contractor's offices and in selected Supplier facilities. Provides quality assurance and quality control technical expertise to assist the Contractor to successfully implement its approved Quality Plan and control procedures to ensure that equipment and materials supplied to the job site meet all purchase order, specification and statutory requirements.